iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $106.93

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.93 and last traded at $106.93, with a volume of 14553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

