iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

JXI stock opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.29. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $55.52 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

