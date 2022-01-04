iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 99.3% in December

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the November 30th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,688. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $34.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

