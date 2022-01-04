iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. 11,243,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

