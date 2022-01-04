iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after acquiring an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.