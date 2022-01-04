iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

