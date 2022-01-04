iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 2,618.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.54% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.55. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $159.62.

