IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $114.45 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. IRISnet has a market cap of $114.45 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.41 or 0.08217150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00079978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.20 or 1.00103565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007498 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,055,870,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,191,514,404 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

