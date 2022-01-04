IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

About IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

