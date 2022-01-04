Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 366.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

