Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 95,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,486. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.