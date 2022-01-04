Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:OIA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 95,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,486. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

