Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.50

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.50 and last traded at $155.95, with a volume of 50130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

