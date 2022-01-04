Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 652.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,276. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $100.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.