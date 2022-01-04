Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.96

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

