Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 70.4% in December

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

