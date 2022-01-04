Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 414,602 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.8% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 831,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 391,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 365,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.