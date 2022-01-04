Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

