Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,569.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,569.83 ($75.06).

ITRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($76.00) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.79) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.99) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

ITRK stock traded down GBX 46 ($0.62) on Monday, hitting GBX 5,630 ($75.87). The company had a trading volume of 70,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,822. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,724 ($63.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,306 ($84.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,370.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,350.13. The stock has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

