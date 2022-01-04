International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.