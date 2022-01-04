InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 399,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $4,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

