Insider Selling: REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,644. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $603.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Truist increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

