Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.