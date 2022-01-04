Insider Buying: Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Acquires 65,974 Shares of Stock

Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) insider David Di Pilla acquired 65,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.63 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of A$503,051.75 ($361,907.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 31.09.

About Home Consortium

Home Consortium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages real estate properties in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail and services centers. Its property portfolio consists of 35 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.

