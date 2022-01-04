Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. 226,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,962. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

