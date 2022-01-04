Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) vs. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Financial Contrast

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Apple Hospitality REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.22%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.50%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 12.31 $14.77 million $0.29 85.55 Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 6.31 -$173.21 million ($0.21) -79.19

Independence Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 165.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 12.85% 4.00% 1.63% Apple Hospitality REIT -5.58% -1.49% -0.95%

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands. The company was founded by Glade M. Knight on November 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

