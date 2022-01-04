IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 31,244 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,877.6% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,273 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 99.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 992,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 494,589 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $7,372,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 878.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 402,298 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

