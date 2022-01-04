ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0055 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $65,424.84 and $90,118.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 19,848.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,992,187 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.