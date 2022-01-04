Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Decreased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 29.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

ITW stock opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.90 and its 200-day moving average is $228.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $248.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.