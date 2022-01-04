IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$57.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

IGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. ATB Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

IGM stock opened at C$45.62 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.43 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.16.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.4099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

