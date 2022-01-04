Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 588.0% in December

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 588.0% from the November 30th total of 165,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,204. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
