Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Up 588.0% in December

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 588.0% from the November 30th total of 165,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,204. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.