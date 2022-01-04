ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in December

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF remained flat at $$58.89 during trading on Tuesday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

