ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in December

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the November 30th total of 331,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

ICCGF remained flat at $$58.89 during trading on Tuesday. ICA Gruppen AB has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

