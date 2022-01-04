Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,800 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the November 30th total of 184,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IBDSF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 37,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,458. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.