I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $46.93

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.93, but opened at $45.82. I-Mab shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 1,525 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
