I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $46.93

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.93, but opened at $45.82. I-Mab shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 1,525 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

