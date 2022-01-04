HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 29,678 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,200,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their target price on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HUYA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in HUYA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HUYA by 12.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

