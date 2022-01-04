Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215,111 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,751 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $65,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

