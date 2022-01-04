HUNT Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $89.82 million and $14.42 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

