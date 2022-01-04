Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $28,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

