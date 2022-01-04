HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $464.05

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464.05 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 463.55 ($6.25), with a volume of 4531567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448.65 ($6.05).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.33) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.58) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 480 ($6.47) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.20) to GBX 484 ($6.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £94.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 437.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 415.92.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,053.12).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

