HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $16.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.33 billion. HP reported sales of $15.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $65.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $66.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.19 billion to $68.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,319. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.