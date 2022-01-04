Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.55

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 5646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,278,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after buying an additional 320,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,738,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,680,000 after buying an additional 82,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

