Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.53

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 83,825 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

