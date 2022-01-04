Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.23. 108,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,478,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

