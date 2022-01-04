Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $4.77 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.1% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.4% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 285,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

