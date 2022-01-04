Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 485,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after purchasing an additional 624,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 382,674 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 368,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after acquiring an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

