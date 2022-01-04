Hiscox’s (HSX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HSX. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,009 ($13.60) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004 ($13.53).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 875 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -165.09. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,021.50 ($13.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 842.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 863.75.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.