Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.33.

NYSE:HLT opened at $154.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,188.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $157.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after buying an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after buying an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

