Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “To compete among diverse industries, Hexcel consistently brings in next-generation products to the market and also enters into collaborations to capture larger market share. It is also implementing significant short-term cost-saving actions to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The overall long-term demand for efficient aircraft and its advanced composites technology remains robust. It boasts a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. However, it’s operations, margins and results continue to be adversely impacted by lower demand for its products. The company’s industrial sales also continue to be challenged by the pandemic’s impact and changes in its wind energy business. Its cash flow from operating activities declined 59.1% year over year. Hexcel's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HXL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 10,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

