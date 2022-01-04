Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $702,266.57 and $74,114.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.37 or 0.08075361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,113.42 or 0.99904775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007393 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

