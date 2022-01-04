HEROcoin Trading Down 1.1% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $42,517.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

