Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.